Missoni and YSL Resort Collections

While not everyone was able to throw as lavish a resort show as Karl Lagerfeld did for Chanel, that didn’t keep designers from creating great collections. WWD has images from both Missoni and Yves Saint Laurent who showed yesterday.

Missoni went desert-ready jumpsuits in their signature zigzag pattern.

Stefano Pilati headed back to Yves Saint Laurent’s couture archives for a vintage-inspired collection with strong bohemian jewelry.

Here are a few looks, but head to WWD for full coverage.

Missoni Resort 2010