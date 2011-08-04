Missoni for Target Peek: It’s Even Better Than You Imagined

Between a pleasant mix of August Vogue‘s shoot with Margherita Missoni and some leaked ads, you can get a vibrant, graphic look at how completely adorable the Missoni for Target collection really is. When I went to the preview for the collab a few months ago, I wanted to ride off on the Missoni for Target bike with a pillow in hand, a bikini top around my head, 2 vases, a candle and 100 Instagram photos to share with you but alas, you must respect the Target gods, lest they stop inviting you places.

The girl who is both the face and shares the name of the brand, Margherita Maccapani Missoni, shows off the collection in the fashion tome and models it in the ads for it. To be honest, I’m far more into the home elements because that poof, those pillows and that vase [that’s why I gave you two shots of it] are calling my name. I’m going to do my best to go find them on September 13.