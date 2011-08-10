Missoni for Target Lookbook Preview: Keeps Getting Better

Between the ads that serve as sneak peeks, a Margherita Missoni at-home mini editorial preview and now some of the images from the lookbook getting revealed, the Missoni for Target collection images are probably becoming the worst kept secret, ever. It’s cool, though, because seeing the pics only builds the excitement and personally, makes me want to go home to Buffalo to get in line now [there’s less competition there than the Harlem location, for sure].

I’m still feeling the home pieces like throw blankets, mugs and a laptop case over the fashion and the bike of course. What are you willing to elbow fellow Target shoppers over, so far?

[All the Way Up Here]