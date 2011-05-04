Missoni For Target Collaboration Is Coming This Fall

As we all know, Target is the ultimate source for designer duds on the cheap, counting Proenza Schouler, Thakoon, and Rodarte among its famed collaborations. It comes as no surprise then that Italian fashion house Missoni jumped on the bandwagon and will be launching a collection for the retailer for Fall 2011.

The news broke on Vogue.com, and Target confirmed soon after in a tweet from @TargetStyle. This will be Target’s biggest collaboration to date, with plans for 400-plus pieces in not only men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, but also home goods such as bedsheets and dining ware, fashioned in none other than Missoni’s trademark patterns of “swirls, zigzags, and near-hallucinogenic florals.”

The collaboration is set to launch in stores from September 13 to October 22. Are you looking forward to this collection as much as we are?

Photos via Imaxtree