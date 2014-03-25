Found: The Perfect Spring Clutch by M Missoni

What: A raffia clutch in a spring-ready color from Italian brand M Missoni.

Why: We may have just found the perfect warm-weather clutch: it’s a vivid color like the budding flowers, it’s constructed of raffia that recalls a park-ready picnic basket, and it’s small and highly wearable. (It also comes in an amazing coral and a royal purple!)

Missoni went all out for this little guy, which is hand-crocheted in Italy from all-natural (and eco-friendly) raffia. The ball clasp in a contrasting navy blue gives the clutch a decidedly vintage flair, and the dark trim takes it from kitschy to modern.

How: While there’s essentially no wrong way to wear this bag, we’re envisioning it with the perfect brunch or weekend day outfit, like a chambray shirt dress and sandals, or a pair of high-waist dark denim jeans and a flouncy white blouse.

M Missoni raffia clutch, $345; at Shopbop