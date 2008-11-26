Missoni on a mission

Rosita and Ottavio Missoni are like the doting warm grandparents you always wish you had… to sneak you into fashion shows backstage. When I met the legendary fashion designers and long time sweethearts (Ottavio even competed as a runner in the Olympics!), they gushed about their grandchildren and reminded me of my own grandparents, but these two launched a line of knitwear over 50 years ago in Italy and have seen massive success since.

With the involvement of their adult children breathing new life into the family business, (young granddaughter Margherita—living as an actress in New York City—is the most recognizable of the clan), Missoni has seen a resurgence in popularity recently.

In order to keep at the edge of fashion fringe, Missoni is presenting two Spring/Summer 2009 shows in Tokyo tonight: one for buyers, in the Omotesando district), and one for press and celebrities, in the famous Roppongi district.

Along with the unveiling of their renovated boutique of men’s and women’s wear, accessories, and perfumes, these shows are set to firmly establish the Missoni presence in Japan.