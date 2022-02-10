Please, Someone Buy Me A Piece From Missoma’s Initial Jewelry Collection

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing worse than meeting someone and having them forget your name just a few minutes later. Or even worse, you forget their name and have to avoid first-name greetings for all of eternity. This happens to me all too often, unless I remember to repeat their name at least five times in my own head. It would be so easy if we all just wore name tags! In the worst cases of my forgetfulness, sometimes all it takes to jog my memory is the hint of a first initial. Consider this my petition for absolutely everyone to buy a piece from Missoma’s new initial jewelry collection. Not only will we all look good, but I’ll never forget another name again.

The collection features one new stud earring and two new pendant necklaces, all of which are chic enough to keep you on a first-name basis with everyone you meet. From the Chubby Pearl pendant’s tiny glam detailing to the Curly Molten pendant’s statement-making thickness, the necklace options are all about making your point, while the teeny-tiny Pave Studs are a bit more subtle and dainty.

There aren’t any official rules for initial jewelry, so you don’t necessarily have to wear the initial of your first name. Have some fun with it and rock initials for a nickname, your pet’s name or a significant other (T for Troy, anyone?). My initial looks a little awkward when incorporated into jewelry, because the “O” looks like a zero, so I usually opt for an “M” initial to rep my last name, Marcus.

No matter what you’re trying to spell out, Missoma’s unique initial collection will guarantee it looks good. Shop the newest pieces below or directly from the Missoma site.

Chubby Pearl Initial Pendant Necklace

Pearls are having their shiny moment in the jewelry spotlight, and I’m so happy to see them incorporated into an initial necklace. The alphabet pendant makes the pearls look far more modern than a traditional strand.

Curly Molten Initial Necklace

Nobody will be forgetting your name (or at least, the letter it starts with) if you’re wearing this gorgeous statement initial necklace. The material has a bubble-like effect that will definitely garner attention.

Pave Initial Earrings

If you have a few ear piercings and a knack for scrabble, you’ll love the pave initial earrings. Spell out whatever word you have room for, or keep it simple with just your initials. At under $50 a stud, these also make a fabulous gift!