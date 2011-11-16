Missing In Action! Where Is Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2012?

Emergency! It was just reported that the ENTIRE (that’s 46 looks, people) Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2012 collection has gone missing. We’ve been reading about the possibility of this being a theft (although the logistics seem somewhat sketchy unless you’re a member of the X Men or the Volturi) while the team and clothes were en route to Paris. But then we got to thinking, was this some sort of sick publicity stunt or maybe a prank? Perhaps a major mail failure? Tell us what you think below.

Photo by Sipa