Missing In Action: Amy Winehouse’s Wedding Dress Stolen During Auction Preparations

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since singer Amy Winehouse passed away at the young age of 27. While her music is still heavily rotated, it appears that two of her most popular dresses have been snatched from her home in Camden, North London. The dresses went MIA during the cataloging of her most memorable outfits for an upcoming auction to support her namesake charity, which provides drug rehabilitation and offers music provision for youngsters.

The Sun reports that one particular dress — which the singer wore during her marriage ceremony to Blake Fielder-Civil — was expected to fetch approximately $130,000, and a second stolen dress would have raked in a cool $39,000. Winehouse’s father Mitch speculates that this was a targeted attack, saying: “We are all baffled as to why some of her designer dresses didn’t go, too. There were a couple from Dolce & Gabbana worth a fortune,” he said, adding “her wedding dress was only a little cotton thing, a hundred quid at best in the shops. Whoever nicked it realized its significance and knew it had an extra value.”

We’ll keep you posted as more surfaces about this heartbreaking theft.