Missguided Just Dropped An Entire Tie-Dye Playboy Collection, So There Goes My Money

I was already a fan of Missguided’s first Playboy collection—in fact, one sweatsuit in particular has become my trusty work-from-home go-to—but the duo’s latest collection blows the original out of the water. Missguided’s tie-dye Playboy collection is everything a socially-distancing fashionista could want: Comfy oversized sweats and hoodies, baggy t-shirt dresses, a little bit of logomania and of course, every shade of tie-dye under the sun.

Not only did Missguided bless us with a fire new collection, but with it, a coupon code to save big. You know what that means, don’t you? There’s zero reason why you shouldn’t place an order. Viva la tie-dye! Shoppers to the site can use the code MGTIEDYE from now through May 30 to receive 50% off everything, plus an additional 15% off of tie-dye styles. And not just sweats! There are tons of tie-dye dresses and crop tops on the site, too, for anyone shopping long-term.

As for the Playboy range, though, the emphasis is definitely on loungewear. If you’re a fashion-lover missing the joy of street style, these ‘fits will definitely give you that stylish flair you seek. Wear ’em on the couch now, and with Air Force 1s and your best bag IRL later. Not only are these styles cool, but buying pre-tie-dyed pieces is way easier than doing it yourself. Don’t get me wrong, tie-dye is a fun summer activity , but so is lounging in a cute pair of sweats that already look good all on their own. Lazy, or genius? Don’t care, I already placed my order.

1. Blue Tie-Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress

Oversized Hoodie Dress $38 buy it This Blue Tie-Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress serves me “cloudy with a chance of street style” vibes. Anyone else? Wear with the matching sweats at home or rock it Ariana-style with cute boots out in the wild.

2. Pastel Tie-Dye Oversized Joggers

There is truly no mood that rainbow tie-dye can’t improve, which is why I plan on wearing these Pastel Tie-Dye Oversized Joggers on a daily basis. So happy and fun and sweet—although the bunny logo adds a cheeky twist.

3. Lilac Tie Dye Oversized T Shirt

Oversized T Shirt $20 buy it Purple is truly the tie-dye colorway I never knew I needed, and the Lilac Tie Dye Oversized T Shirt is just one of the pieces I’ll be buying in this shade. I’m obsessed!