Missguided Just Dropped An Entire Tie-Dye Playboy Collection, So There Goes My Money

Scroll To See More Images
I was already a fan of Missguided’s first Playboy collection—in fact, one sweatsuit in particular has become my trusty work-from-home go-to—but the duo’s latest collection blows the original out of the water. Missguided’s tie-dye Playboy collection is everything a socially-distancing fashionista could want: Comfy oversized sweats and hoodies, baggy t-shirt dresses, a little bit of logomania and of course, every shade of tie-dye under the sun.
Not only did Missguided bless us with a fire new collection, but with it, a coupon code to save big. You know what that means, don’t you? There’s zero reason why you shouldn’t place an order. Viva la tie-dye! Shoppers to the site can use the code MGTIEDYE from now through May 30 to receive 50% off everything, plus an additional 15% off of tie-dye styles. And not just sweats! There are tons of tie-dye dresses and crop tops on the site, too, for anyone shopping long-term.
1. Blue Tie-Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress
This Blue Tie-Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress serves me “cloudy with a chance of street style” vibes. Anyone else? Wear with the matching sweats at home or rock it Ariana-style with cute boots out in the wild.
2. Pastel Tie-Dye Oversized Joggers
3. Lilac Tie Dye Oversized T Shirt
Purple is truly the tie-dye colorway I never knew I needed, and the Lilac Tie Dye Oversized T Shirt is just one of the pieces I’ll be buying in this shade. I’m obsessed!
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.