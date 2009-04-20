Miss USA Launches NBC’s Green Week

With Earth Day coming up this Wednesday, you can expect to see more than your average eco-friendly, organic, and sustainable news. Last night, the Miss USA pageant kicked off NBC’s Earth Week pledge to “Green Your Routine.”

It was all fine and good when hosts Billy Bush and Nadine Velazquez entered the stage wearing green, but then they announced that the new crown would feature conflict-free, eco-friendly jewels. The crown is from Diamond Nexus Labs of Franklin, Wis., and is worth $202,000. But wait. What? Eco-friendly jewels?

Apparently eco-friendly jewels are those made in places that use fair-trade practices and recycled materials.

We are all for Miss USA trying to green their routine, but maybe Miss USA should focus on more ahem educational outreach, so there are fewer “opposite marriage” moments.