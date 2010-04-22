Miss Sixty to Shutter Half of its U.S. Stores

Miss Sixty Flagship Store at 901 Broadway. Photo: Racked.com

It looks like there’s rocky waters ahead for Italian brand Miss Sixty. According to WWD, the first sign of trouble began in 2008, when the company lost an estimated $28.6 million the same year it staged its last runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Since then, it seems that the situation has been on a downhill slide. Starting with the closing of its flagship in Manhattans Flatiron district, Miss Sixty plans to shut the doors to ten of its remaining 20 U.S. stores. Other big closures include stores in Soho, Las Vegas, Georgetown and a 13,000 square foot store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. With a price tag of $50,000 per month for the Melrose location, its no wonder the store is being forced to close shop.

Even with all the negative news, store employees remain hopeful. The company is definitely not going out of business. Well probably be back in six months and will open in the Beverly Center or on Robertson Boulevard, one Miss Sixty staff member told the fashion news site.

Miss Sixty is revamping its real estate portfolio and eventually hopes to relocate all the stores it closed, a NYC employee added.

There’s hope yet that after the dust has cleared, the brand will be lean and mean for the revamp. Let’s just hope its not going the way of Rock & Republic, who filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.



