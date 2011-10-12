Miss Piggy Has A Wardrobe Even Rachel Zoe Would Envy

The editor of Vogue Paris can’t strut through Printemps in any old dress, which is why when Miss Piggy returns to the big screen on November 23rd as a French editrix she will have one of the most extravagant and trendy wardrobes in swine history. Zac Posen has created twelve (!) costumes for this lucky pig. If that wasn’t enough, Christian Louboutin has prepared custom made shoes for the muppet to wear during the film.

B A N A N A S.

Not to be outdone, Kermit will sport suits by Brooks Brothers. (Obviously.)

Miss Piggy’s designer swag complements her expansion into the realm of beauty (as the new face of MAC) and television (as a guest judge in Project Runway All Stars). This little piggy puts even the Kardashians to shame.

Make sure you check out the The Muppets when it hits theaters in November! We know we will, if not just to salivate and cry over Miss Piggy’s killer wardrobe.