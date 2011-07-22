Miss Know It All

After surviving over 50 lawsuits, Forever 21 continues to rip off everyone from DVF to Anna Sui to Trovata. Where do you stand on this issue? Can we punish for the theft of intellectual property?

[Via Jezebel]

Another one bites the dust. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler call off their engagement. Probably should have held off on tweeting about her AMAZING engagement party, no?!

[Via People]

Does Kim K need another 20k diamond? She is sueing Old Navy for 20 M following a blatant copycatting on their new “so C-U-T-E” campaign. Although the model does bear a strong resemblance seems she is missing a key Kim component from the back-end.

[Via Racked]

Did Marc Anthony and JLo split over his alleged adultery with a flight attendant over 2 years ago? Or it just another case of ‘my woman is more famous than me‘? You decide.

[Via US]

The Harry Potter fanchise has officially broken the $7 BILLION mark with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part 2″ only in its first week. With the success of these fanciful franchises such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings et all seems we mere mortals dream of a mythical existence.

[Via Deadline]