Miss California: Prejean Sex Video Rumors True

In what just might be the one thousandth reason why beauty pageants are not the best career choice, the legal battle between former Miss California USA Carrie Prejean and pageant organizers abruptly ceased, and no one is sure why.

Comments were released via TMZ and CNN that the organizers presented the devout Christian with a sex tape starring none other than herself. TMZ never aired the tape because “it was too explicit.” Scan-da-lous. In August, Prejean had sued the corporation for slander and libel (remember her gay marriage rant?), which spawned a countersue requesting that Prejean come up with $5,200 for breast implants they helped pay for.

A statement was released yesterday saying that both had come to a mutual settlement and “wish each other the best in their future endeavors.” Yuh-huh. If we can learn anything from this story it’s that life is not like Miss Congeniality, that breasts implants do not make practical gifts (they’re difficult to return), and if you ever want to be successful in any way, shape, or form do NOT make a sex tape. Unless you’re a Kardashian…or Paris Hilton…or Pamela Anderson. Wait…Nevermind.