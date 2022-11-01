This ‘Risk-Free’ Rug Shopping Service Lets You Try Before You Buy—Score Chic Pieces For as Little as $115

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to shopping, there’s nothing quite as disappointing as splurging on a big home purchase only for it to fail to meet your expectations in person. While ordering items online brings its own method of convenience, it can also be difficult to navigate what will or won’t work in your space from only a few pictures. That’s why companies like Miss Amara are changing the game; the ‘risk-free’ rug service allows you to test out their products in your home before fully committing.

Here’s how it works: The company offers free delivery on all purchases so shoppers can get firsthand experience with how their selection looks in their space. If it’s simply not a fit (pun intended), Miss Amara will also pay for return shipping costs and provide a full refund immediately.

For those who are clueless at interior decorating (I know I am), the brand offers a couple modes of assistance on picking out the best rug for you. First off, Miss Amara has in-house interior stylists who will assess your space for free (!!!) based on the pictures you provide. From there, they will then curate a personal rug selection based on your wants and needs. You can also utilize the brand’s virtual stylist technology on the site, which through augmented reality permits you to visualize varying selections in any given space—from your bathroom to your bedroom.

RELATED: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here—& It Includes This Hand Wash That Makes Worn Jewelry “Sparkle Like Crazy” Again

It’s truly a service that offers something for everyone; “focusing on partnering with trusted manufacturers in Turkey and India,” Miss Amara produces “high quality, beautiful rugs at affordable prices” in countless patterns, sizes and shapes. The brand’s designers have drawn inspiration from Scandinavian, Contemporary, Traditional, Farmhouse, and Tribal design (to name a few), with options that will easily fit your entryway, living room, bedroom, dining room and even outside areas in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Per the brand, if you’re seeking that classic, vintage feel, the Helena rugs are the way to go. If California, eclectic styles are more up your alley, put the trendy, geometric striped Abbie Jute Rug top of your list. In the mood to treat yourself more than usual? Opt for Miss Amara’s luxe, high pile rugs or wool rugs from the Berber Rug Collection.

Quit padding your week with annoying returns and get your purchase right on the first go. With Miss Amara, your chances of being disappointed are far lower.

Jayde Natural Hand Woven Round Jute Rug

Candice Beige Round Leopard Animal Print Rug

Sahara Turkish Style Pink Distressed Medallion Rug

Leilani Ivory Cream Textured Rug