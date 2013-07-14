The 10 Most Misquoted Song Lyrics Of All Time

We’ve all done it: shamelessly let loose and belted out the lyrics to a song only to realize that the words we’re singing are totally, well, wrong.
To that end, music-streaming service Spotify decided to conduct an unscientific poll to find out which song lyrics get misquoted the most. Naturally, respondents didn’t admit to actually botching the words themselves—the poll, of 1,042 people, asked for the songs they most commonly hear others warbling incorrectly.
The winner? Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s “Blinded by the Light” (which was written and originally recorded in 1976 by Bruce Springsteen.)
Instead of the lyric “Revved up like a deuce/another runner in the night,” it seems most people polled (and probably many you know) think it’s “Wrapped up like a douche/when you’re rollin in the night.” What that even means, we have absolutely no idea, but hey, it’s rock ‘n’ roll, right?
Some poll answers, of course, probably stemmed purely from pop culture lore as opposed to legitimate confusion: After all, does anyone really think rock icons Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote a ballad about “Who’s the Boss” star Tony Danza? We tend to doubt it.
Spotify’s Top 10 Misquoted Song Lyrics
1. “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band: 52%
Misquoted lyric: Blinded by the light/wrapped up like a douche when you’re rollin’ in the night
Actual lyric: Blinded by the light/revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night
2. “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix: 19%
Misquoted lyric: ‘Scuse me, while I kiss this guy
Actual lyric: ‘Scuse me, while I kiss the sky
3. “Rock the Casbah” by The Clash: 14%
Misquoted lyric: Rock the cat box
Actual lyric: Rock the Casbah
4. “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John: 13%
Misquoted lyric: Hold me closer Tony Danza
Actual lyric: Hold me closer tiny dancer
5. “Bad Moon Rising” by Credence Clearwater Revival: 12%
Misquoted lyric: There’s a bathroom on the right
Actual lyric: There’s a bad moon on the rise
6. “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses: 10%
Misquoted lyric: Take me down to a very nice city
Actual lyric: Take me down to the paradise city
7. “Panama” by Van Halen: 9%
Misquoted lyric: Ani-ma-al! Ani-ma-al!
Actual lyric: Pan-am-a! Pan-a-ma!
8. “Like a G6” by Far East Movement: 8%
Misquoted lyric: Like a cheese stick, like a cheese stick
Actual lyrics: Like a G6, like a G6
9. “Waterfalls” by TLC: 7%
Misquoted lyric: Don’t go, Jason Waterfalls
Actual lyrics: Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls
“I Try” by Macy Gray: 4%
Misquoted lyric: I blow bubbles when you are not here
Actual lyrics: My world crumbles when you are not near