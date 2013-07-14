The 10 Most Misquoted Song Lyrics Of All Time

We’ve all done it: shamelessly let loose and belted out the lyrics to a song only to realize that the words we’re singing are totally, well, wrong.

To that end, music-streaming service Spotify decided to conduct an unscientific poll to find out which song lyrics get misquoted the most. Naturally, respondents didn’t admit to actually botching the words themselves—the poll, of 1,042 people, asked for the songs they most commonly hear others warbling incorrectly.

The winner? Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s “Blinded by the Light” (which was written and originally recorded in 1976 by Bruce Springsteen.)

Instead of the lyric “Revved up like a deuce/another runner in the night,” it seems most people polled (and probably many you know) think it’s “Wrapped up like a douche/when you’re rollin in the night.” What that even means, we have absolutely no idea, but hey, it’s rock ‘n’ roll, right?

Some poll answers, of course, probably stemmed purely from pop culture lore as opposed to legitimate confusion: After all, does anyone really think rock icons Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote a ballad about “Who’s the Boss” star Tony Danza? We tend to doubt it.