How to Wear the Mismatched Shoe Trend Like a Street Style Star

As soon as the first pair of red and white Celine booties made their way onto runways, we knew it would become a huge trend. With top bloggers like Aimee Song catching on, it was only a matter of time until everyone wanted to wear intentionally mismatched shoes.

Whether it’s a left shoe in one color and a right shoe in an entirely different hue or simply a slight variation between shoes (a different colored ribbon or other detail), we’re loving the options on the market right now—even if they are a bit sparse, since the trend isn’t mainstream yet.

Ahead, check out some of the ways mismatched shoes are showing up on the runway, and a few pairs you can shop now, if you’re itching to break out of the matchy-matchy shoe tradition.