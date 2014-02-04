New Instagram Account Shows Just How Miserable Men Are During Shopping

Anyone who’s ever dragged a dude along on a shopping trip will relate to miserable men, a new Instagram account which has set out to capture just how miserable retail therapy makes members of the opposite sex.

Some of the pics feature honorable men who put on a brave face, pretending they don’t care, while others showcase dudes who have officially thrown in the towel and succumbed to sleep the misery away.

Here are some of our favorites.

“Don’t worry, Ill watch the stuff so you don’t have to carry it.”

This man is officially over faking interest as he stares blankly into the abyss.

If this man knows one thing, sometimes it’s best to just assume the fetal position.

Please. No. More. Shoes.

This little dude is being groomed for a life of this.

This guy couldn’t even handle a few minutes (or hours) shopping for lingerie.

This dude almost made it through rug shopping. Almost.

The guy who just plain gave up.