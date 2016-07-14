Mischa Barton Can Share Topless Photos on Instagram Too, You Guys

Move over, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, etc., because Mischa Barton can post half-naked photos of herself on social media as well. Sure, they may not get over a million likes (actually, she’s had only 15,000 😬), but Barton’s all about the porn-inspired IG snaps now too. In case you missed it, the former “O.C.” actress and (not particularly gifted) reality TV show dancer took off her shirt, kept on her jeans, perched precariously on a railing, and smoked a cigarette in a new photo shared with her 298,000 Instagram followers. Don’t worry #freethenipple police, her boobs are mostly blurred out, so the pic can live on Instagram forever.

Predictably, Barton captioned the photo, “Island vibes,” with the hashtags “#Mykonos” and “#censored,” referring to her location and digitally-distorted nipples, respectively. She actually seems to be on somewhat of a sexy selfie streak: Earlier this week the 30-year-old shared another incendiary picture of herself, this time sitting in bed and wearing an unbuttoned denim skirt, black underwear, and tousled hair. And considering she usually shares pretty PG-rated photos of her dog and red carpet style, this development is, um, surprising. But hey, if it worked for the Kardashians.