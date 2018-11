Mischa Barton Can Share Topless Photos on Instagram Too, You Guys

Move over, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, etc., because Mischa Barton¬†can post half-naked photos of herself on social media as well. Sure, they may not get over a million likes (actually, she’s had only 15,000 ūüė¨), but Barton’s¬†all about the porn-inspired IG snaps¬†now too. In case you missed it, the¬†former “O.C.” actress and (not particularly gifted)¬†reality TV show dancer¬†took off her shirt, kept on her jeans, perched precariously on a railing, and smoked a cigarette in a new photo shared with her 298,000 Instagram followers. Don’t worry #freethenipple police, her boobs are mostly blurred out, so the pic can live on Instagram forever.

Predictably, Barton¬†captioned the photo, “Island vibes,” with the hashtags “#Mykonos” and “#censored,” referring to her location and digitally-distorted¬†nipples, respectively. She¬†actually seems to be on somewhat of a sexy selfie streak:¬†Earlier this week the 30-year-old shared another incendiary picture of herself,¬†this time sitting in bed and wearing an unbuttoned denim skirt, black underwear, and tousled hair. And considering she usually shares pretty PG-rated photos of her dog¬†and red carpet style, this development is, um, surprising. But hey, if it worked for the Kardashians.