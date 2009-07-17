Mischa Barton Pulls a Britney/Lindsay/Mariah/David Hasselhoff, Lands in the Psych Ward

Like so many starlets before her (and there will be many after her), Mischa Barton has reportedly suffered a mental breakdown and is currently residing at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. Although we’re still eagerly awaiting the deets, this news doesn’t come as a surprise, especially for people like us who’ve been chronicling the downward spiral of Mischa since her character was killed off the OC (everyone knows she peaked first season which is why we chose the above picture).

The signs were glaringly obvious, as everyone knows, a celebrity getting a DUI is the “gateway drug” to rehab and/or a mental breakdown (the actress got a DUI in December of 2007). There were other telltale signs that a breakdown was imminent, such as her weight fluctuations, looking completely out of it in almost every photo taken of her, her lack of work, and rumors of rampant drug use.

She’s also dated a slew of questionable suspects, including Brandon Davis, the oil scion famous for his “Lindsay Lohan is a firecrotch” tirade, and Cisco Adler, the Whitestarr singer and ex of Kim Stewart- famous for having large testicles.

In light of these recent events, I rescind yesterday’s comment about referring to Mischa as the “total inverse” of Rachel Bilson. We wish Mischa a swift recovery.