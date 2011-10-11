Mischa Barton Gets Naked & Rubs Steak On Her Face

There is nothing better than a fallen starlet, especially when that fallen starlet has taken to doing edgy photo shoots involving breasts and some good ol’ rib eye steak. Former star of The OC and alleged bag designer Mischa Barton recently posed for photographer Tyler Shields wearing, well, nothing, and getting freaky with some meat. Take a look at the gallery above for the results.

Apparently, the two were having lunch at In-N-Out when he came up with the concept.”I’m watching her eat this hamburger, and all I could think about was just meat all over her face,” he said. If this isn’t one of the most alarming things you’ve heard all day, then I seriously suggest you reconsider who you surround yourself with.

But seriously – this is genius. The meat represents the career she once had, that she so desperately wants to get back. And when she does get it back, she will rub it all over her face.

Photos via TylerShields.com