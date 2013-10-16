Mischa Barton Opens Up to People Magazine: “It Was a Full-On Breakdown”

In 2003 Mischa Barton was immediately put on everyone’s radar with the premiere of Fox’s “The OC.” By 2004 she was seen on every red carpet and magazine next to other “it girls” like Lindsay Lohan (and even feuding with Paris Hilton). The actress played a popular high school student Marissa Cooper alongside other then-fresh faces like Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody and Ben McKenzie, but unlike her co-stars who’ve continued to make successful TV shows and movies, Barton has remained mostly hidden from the public eye.

In this Friday’s issue of People Magazine, Barton opens up about about her 2009 breakdown, which led to an involuntary hold at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center psychiatric ward after she threatened to kill herself.

“It was a full-on breakdown. I was under enormous pressure,” said Barton, who was greatly criticized in 2008 after unflattering photos of her were published. “It was always, ‘She’s too skinny, she must be sick. Then it was, ‘She’s too big.’ I was never the right weight.”

She’s now starring in the thriller “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” and has opened a clothing boutique in London.

You can read the full interview this Friday when People hits newsstands.