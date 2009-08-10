Mischa Barton, The Beautiful Life, and One Shoe

Alas, one more guilty pleasure to add to the roster of too-painful-to-watch-but-can’t-take-my-eyes-off-the-screen TV shows; filming for the CW‘s newest show, The Beautiful Life has started!

In case you haven’t heard about it already, here’s a little recap: The Beautiful Life is a new CW series that will follow the fictional lives of aspiring fashion models living together in a loft in downtown, New York City (sounds like a familiar storyline a la America’s Next Top Model).

Aside from the fact that Ashton Kutcher is producing, (we speculate The Beautiful Life will travel far greater distances than Punk’d did), we are super excited (insert exclamation points here) because Mischa Barton (we know, we know, being pretty comes with a stigma) has been cast as one of the ficitional (no, really?) models on the show.

We haven’t seen Mischa camera ready since her OC days…unless you include incriminating photos snapped of her during the year long period she was NOT Marissa Cooper, “camera ready.”

Until the show actually premieres, we’re going to have to feed off paparazzi shots from the set. It’s okay, we’re used to it, compliments of Gossip Girl season three filming.

Today on set, Mischa leans against a horse-buggy on Fifth Avenue and wears a New Years Eve-inspired, micro-mini, strapless dress in broad daylight. And one shoe, just one. We tried to find alternative photos, but it seems as though she was pretty adamant about keeping only one shoe on. Channeling Cinderella, perhaps?

We will admit that you look pretty…but you’re weird.