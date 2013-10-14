Get the Mirror Look From Nascar’s Jimmie Johnson’s Bedroom

Elle Decor recently shot the interior of Nascar Jimmie Johnson’s New York City apartment, and in particular we love the mid-century modern feeling of his master bedroom. We got inspired by the round mirror that he placed above his four-poster bed. This is a great interior design trick, as a mirror in a room is going to make any space look bigger than it really is, and the round mirror is unexpected.



The American Drew 919-015 Camden Dark Round Mirror ($305, bedroomfurniturespot.com) mimics the look of what is in Johnson’s bedroom and won’t break the bank either.

MORE:

Paint Your Walls in the Same Green as OscarPRGirl

Celebrity Decorating Advice: Tips From Justin Timberlake, Lauren Conrad, More