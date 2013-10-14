Elle Decor recently shot the interior of Nascar Jimmie Johnson’s New York City apartment, and in particular we love the mid-century modern feeling of his master bedroom. We got inspired by the round mirror that he placed above his four-poster bed. This is a great interior design trick, as a mirror in a room is going to make any space look bigger than it really is, and the round mirror is unexpected.
The American Drew 919-015 Camden Dark Round Mirror ($305, bedroomfurniturespot.com) mimics the look of what is in Johnson’s bedroom and won’t break the bank either.
MORE:
Paint Your Walls in the Same Green as OscarPRGirl
Celebrity Decorating Advice: Tips From Justin Timberlake, Lauren Conrad, More
Get the Mirror Look From Nascar’s Jimmie Johnson’s Bedroom
Elle Decor recently shot the interior of Nascar Jimmie Johnson’s New York City apartment, and in particular we love the mid-century modern feeling of his master bedroom. We got inspired by the round mirror that he placed above his four-poster bed. This is a great interior design trick, as a mirror in a room is going to make any space look bigger than it really is, and the round mirror is unexpected.
Promoted Stories