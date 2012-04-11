And with the release of Mirror Mirror, an updated take on the old classic Snow White, there's plenty of costume coveting going around.
Exclusive: Take A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The 'Mirror Mirror' Ball Gowns

Exclusive: Take A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The ‘Mirror Mirror’ Ball Gowns

Exclusive: Take A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The ‘Mirror Mirror’ Ball Gowns
The StyleCaster crew is all about a great costume, especially when it comes to the movies. The proof is in the pudding: As soon as we get inspired by a film, we see a styling opportunity, which is exactly what happened when Hunger Games burst onto the scene. And with the release of Mirror Mirror, an updated take on the old classic Snow White, there’s plenty of costume coveting going around.

For the ball gowns donned by the cast (which includes one of our faves, Julia Roberts) the film’s producers teamed up with Swarovski, the purveyor of all things luxe, gorgeous and glittering. So as you head out to the theaters to check out the movie for yourselves, make sure you take a minute to click through the slideshow above for an up-close look at the beyond beautiful gowns. Don’t they remind you of the ultimate sweet sixteen dress of your dreams?

Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of these breathtaking gowns. Do you love the designs in Mirror Mirror? Or is there another current film that inspires you more? Let us know in the comments section underneath!

Julia Roberts in Mirror Mirror

Insane detailing, especially on the shoulders. 

We love the extreme width of this dress -- it fulfills all of our wildest princess fantasies.

The brocade detailing on this gown has a romantic and nostalgic feel.

How major are the sleeves of this gown?

Definitely one of our favorite looks from the movie, the fan of feathers proves that sometimes more is more.

The red color of this gown perfectly compliments the Queen's character.

