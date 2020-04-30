The Mirror Selfie Just Got A Major Upgrade Thanks To This Instagram Trend

Tired: regular mirror selfies. Wired: the mirror challenge photo trend. Don’t like it? Blame social media. What started as a quick little video on TikTok has become a huge Instagram trend. Rather than taking the classic mirror selfie at home (You know the one: posing in front of a full-length mirror, phone in hand.), people are getting majorly creative—taking their mirrors outdoors or using smaller mirrors to capture their image. It just goes to show what can happen when “Instagram boyfriends” or BFFs aren’t around to take all the photos during trips to a coffee shop. Influencers are having to think outside of the box to create content for their social media platforms—and we’re honestly loving it.

If anyone decides to come for influencers citing a lack of creativity, they can catch! These! Hands! Sure, not every single content creator has the most unique aesthetic in the world, but there are a ridiculous number of influencers who are constantly thinking of innovative and creative ideas to promote their content—whether it be outfits, beauty products, fitness or home decor. (That list goes on and on.) The #mirrorchallenge is just another way these content creators are finding ways to keep things fresh even when they can’t leave the house. We stan.

The possibilities with these selfies are endless. You can dress up and have a solo photoshoot in your backyard—Anyone else obsessed with the palm trees in the above photo?!—or keep it chill and take some selfies with you and a roommate or partner with whom you’re stuck at home. Honestly, the selfie stick could never.

Of course, if you’re anything like me, you’ve likely realized you don’t even have a portable mirror to take outside. Luckily, though, there are so many cute mirrors you can snag online and have shipped directly to your house. We rounded up a few of our favorites to shop below. And while you wait for your mirror delivery, you can plan out all the incredible #mirrorchallenge photos you’ll create once it arrives. You’ve got the time.

Wooden Frame Round Mirror

This wooden frame mirror would give your mirror selfies a fun outdoorsy feel. Plus, when you’re not using it, this mirror is sure to look great on your bedroom or living room wall.

Vintage Oval Wall Mirror

You can achieve some major princess vibes with this vintage wall mirror. It’s small enough to use outside in your backyard or set on your bed for an indoor photoshoot.

Vanity Makeup Mirror

If you don’t want to invest in a larger mirror, you can use a hand mirror or a small vanity mirror like this one to create some seriously cool mirror challenge photos. Set the mirror on your dresser, surround yourself with natural light—and maybe some flowers—and you’re on your way to snapping the perfect picture.

