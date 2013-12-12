Live Vicariously Through Miroslava Duma With Her 25 Most Fabulous Instagram Photos

If there’s one thing members of the fashion world are no strangers to, it’s Instagram envy. Whether it’s experiencing serious cases of #FOMO while looking at photos from Paris Fashion Week, or just lusting over the Céline bags on the arms of street style stars, we all know what it feels like to experience pangs of something while scrolling through our Insta feeds. And there’s one fashion star who probably elicits more of the sensation than any: Miroslava Duma.
The 29-year-old Russian street style star is one quarter of the group of women affectionately known in some circles as the “Russian mafia” or “The Tsarinas.” Born in Moscow, Duma made a name for herself in the fashion world thanks to stints at Harper’s Bazaar Russia and her current website Buro 24/7 (her obviously unlimited funds which she uses to deck herself out in top labels also may have something to do with it!), and she’s since risen to a deity of sorts among the street style crowd.
The mother of a toddler, Mira spends her time jet-setting around the world, regularly sitting front row at runway shows such as Chanel and Lanvin, and attending amazing private dinners hosted by industry insiders.
As such, her Instagram account offers a plethora of material over which to pore, and over which to feel intense pangs of jealousy. Click through the gallery above to see the 25 most fabulous shots from the life of Miroslava Duma.
Here's Miroslava Duma just casually hanging out at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week, dripping in Chanel, of course.
Sitting front row at Alexander Wang and rubbing shoulders with his famous niece Aila.
When Miroslava Duma wears a Burberry trench, she makes sure she gets a cow-print one.
Having a breakfast of perfectly-aligned breads, croissants, and jams. Take that, Kanye.
Posing with rapper A$AP Rocky.
Stomping around Milan Fashion Week in these gorgeous Calvin Klein creations.
Hanging out with models backstage at Chanel's recent Metiers d'Art show in Dallas.
Owning an oversize Chanel perfume bottle that doubles as a handbag.
You know, just casually chilling with Eva Chen, the editor of Lucky.
Paying a visit to the Chanel store in Moscow.
Here she is after a private dinner in Dubai, wearing Valentino.
Here she is at an event with Chopard, where model Petra Nemcova announced a new charitable partnership with the jewelry brand.
Here's a shot she took of her own cover of Glamour Russia.
Typical: sitting front row with Karolina Kurkova.
Partnering with super-rad British designer Mary Katrantzou.
Posing backstage with Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week.
Being besties with Pharrell.
Having dinner with Reed Krakoff, amongst others.
Getting shot for Purple magazine whilst looking stylish in the bushes.
This is how Duma's life looks everyday.
Paying a visit to the Italian headquarters of Valentino.
Checking out the giant Louis Vuitton trunk in Moscow's Red Square, which will be the home of a new museum exhibit.
Balancing chicly at the hed of a piano during Vogue Russia's 15th anniversary dinner.
Convincing Victoria Beckham to pay a visit to Russia.