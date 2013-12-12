Live Vicariously Through Miroslava Duma With Her 25 Most Fabulous Instagram Photos

If there’s one thing members of the fashion world are no strangers to, it’s Instagram envy. Whether it’s experiencing serious cases of #FOMO while looking at photos from Paris Fashion Week, or just lusting over the Céline bags on the arms of street style stars, we all know what it feels like to experience pangs of something while scrolling through our Insta feeds. And there’s one fashion star who probably elicits more of the sensation than any: Miroslava Duma.

The 29-year-old Russian street style star is one quarter of the group of women affectionately known in some circles as the “Russian mafia” or “The Tsarinas.” Born in Moscow, Duma made a name for herself in the fashion world thanks to stints at Harper’s Bazaar Russia and her current website Buro 24/7 (her obviously unlimited funds which she uses to deck herself out in top labels also may have something to do with it!), and she’s since risen to a deity of sorts among the street style crowd.

The mother of a toddler, Mira spends her time jet-setting around the world, regularly sitting front row at runway shows such as Chanel and Lanvin, and attending amazing private dinners hosted by industry insiders.

As such, her Instagram account offers a plethora of material over which to pore, and over which to feel intense pangs of jealousy. Click through the gallery above to see the 25 most fabulous shots from the life of Miroslava Duma.