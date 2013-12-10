Miroslava Duma Is The Face of The Outnet’s Oscar de la Renta Line

Discount designer site The Outnet has some major names on its side when it comes to high-end wear. As a follow-up to its successful lower-priced Oscar de la Renta diffusion line from last year—which was modeled by none other than Olivia Palermo—the site is bringing back the collection for its second iteration. And now a new street style star is front-and-center: Russian editor and It-girl Miroslava Duma.

“[This collection has] beautiful silk dresses and feminine silhouettes,” Duma said in a statement on the line. “It’s elegant, sophisticated and chic—exactly how every woman wants to look.”

The 19-piece line features party dresses, embellished tops, and skirts, and will go live on The Outnet on December 17. The price points of the collection range from $325 to $1,095, which isn’t “cheap” by any means, but it won’t reach into the tens of thousands of dollars his runway looks can fetch.

Check out a cute video starring Duma, plus more shots from the campaign, below!