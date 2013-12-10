StyleCaster
Miroslava Duma Is The Face of The Outnet’s Oscar de la Renta Line

Discount designer site The Outnet has some major names on its side when it comes to high-end wear. As a follow-up to its successful lower-priced Oscar de la Renta diffusion line from last year—which was modeled by none other than Olivia Palermo—the site is bringing back the collection for its second iteration. And now a new street style star is front-and-center: Russian editor and It-girl Miroslava Duma.

“[This collection has] beautiful silk dresses and feminine silhouettes,” Duma said in a statement on the line. “It’s elegant, sophisticated and chic—exactly how every woman wants to look.”

The 19-piece line features party dresses, embellished tops, and skirts, and will go live on The Outnet on December 17. The price points of the collection range from $325 to $1,095, which isn’t “cheap” by any means, but it won’t reach into the tens of thousands of dollars his runway looks can fetch.

Check out a cute video starring Duma, plus more shots from the campaign, below!

