Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton in Front of Gwen Stefani & the Video Is So Awkward

This “Pistol Annie” singer took the stage at the American Country Music Awards on Sunday night and made quite the impression on audeinces at home. It wasn’t her killer jumpsuit or stellar vocals that people were discussing…Miranda Lambert shaded Blake Shelton in front of Gwen Stefani (his current girlfriend), and Twitter can’t stop talking about it. To be fair— it wasn’t an outright dig. Lambert performed the updated version of “Little Red Wagon” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, changing the lyrics from “I live in Oklahoma” to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.” The word change is a result of her divorce from Shelton (whom she lived with in Oklahoma) in the summer of 2015. And while it isn’t the first time she’s sung the new lyrics, it is the first time she’s sung them in front of him and his new girlfriend who also attended the ACM Awards. (Though it’s unclear if they were in their seats at the time of Lamber’s performance.)

Some fans thought the lyric change was directed and mean, while others pointed out there was nothing wrong with it. One Twitter user wrote, “If @mirandalambert is over Blake why take that dig. Don’t forget at one time he was your sun and moon and you sure did have huge success with a song he wrote. I guess people in Oklahoma shouldnt support you as well right. You just dissed the entire state.”

Another followed up, supporting this idea saying, “That was a classless move towards Blake, no reason for that. #bitterness #getoverit.”

Some Twitter users came to her defense, saying they agreed with her sentiments. “When @mirandalambert said “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” with Blake in the room. I felt that. I may have screamed a little.”

And another user called her a “queen!” “Miranda Lambert throwing shade at BS is why she will ALWAYS be the queen.”

Other went will simple emojis to show their support.

Still, some were over it.

You can’t win in this world! We think Lambert rocked her performance, and of course, situations like this will always be tricky. Probably better to take the high road with most things in life, right?