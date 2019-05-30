Miranda Lambert Isn’t Here For Your Divorce Rumors

Tabloids released a shocking update on Miranda Lambert’s love life, claiming the singer and her husband of four months would be getting a divorce. Luckily (and not-so-surprisingly) this rumor is false. Miranda Lambert reacted to divorce rumors, saying Brendan McLoughlin is still very much her husband. They have no intention of splitting. It has to be hard to constantly be shrouded in false rumors, however Lambert handled it like a pro and totally set the record straight.

Lambert’s representative completely squashed the story. “[It’s] completely made up,” the rep explained to E! News. “Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!” Lambert has kept her personal life pretty quiet, using social media mainly to promote her work and organizations. But on May 23rd, the “Little Red Wagon” singer shared an adorable shot of her hubby holding some rescue puppies. It was an effort to raise awareness about her MuttNation organization. Fans were super excited because it’s rare for Lambert to post about McLoughlin. He looked absolutely adorable, flanked by two puppies with the American flag hanging proudly behind him. It was a fantastic photo-op, so we’re not surprised she decided to share the gem.

Lambert and McLoughlin, who secretly tied the knot back in January, seem to be enjoying their relatively low profile. The couple did make an appearance on the red carpet together at the 2019 ACM Awards in April. Naturally, the pair looked like perfection, with Lambert donning a lime green gown.

The Nashville-based singer has been splitting her time between Tennessee and New York City, where McLoughlin works. All is well in married-ville for these two. And we’re happy to hear it!