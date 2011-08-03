Miranda Kerr’s Hot Post Baby Bod, Lea Michele’s Elle Cover

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

Miranda Kerr walks on the runway looking better six months after giving birth than most of us ever will in our lives. [Telegraph]

Need a couple more uber cool British designers to obsess over? [British Vogue]

More of Proenza Schouler’s leather goods are available online. Come on, people, let’s turn this economy around. You know you want to. [Proenza Schouler]

Did you say cute surfer slideshow? Yes, I did. [Refinery29]

On August 10, you can ask Khloe Kardashian your burning fashion questions. [Glamour]

RT @Bergdorfs Because we’re curious: what’s the first thing you notice on a person?http://on.fb.me/qURYMS SMILE! …with shoes coming in at a close second.

RT @cutblog Lea Michele covers the September issue of Harper’s Bazaarhttp://nym.ag/ows8bZ Glee/fashion freak out.

RT @StyleList What can’t Alexa Chung pull off?aol.it/ro5rbo She has yet to let us down.

RT @CFDA Checking out@voguemagazine‘s new voguepedia – great idea!http://bit.ly/iuuzjG #fashionbrilliance