Miranda Kerr Reveals Custom Dior Haute Couture Wedding Gown on Instagram

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Miranda Kerr finally shared photos of her custom Dior Haute Couture wedding dress, and she looks absolutely magical. [British Vogue]

Fruity pebbles is the new “unicorn” hair color—and we guarantee your childhood memories will come flooding back. [Bustle]

This is how Vincent Oquendo went from being a broke college student to one of the top celebrity makeup artists. [Vincent Oquendo]

Julianne Hough shows off her toned, bikini body while on honeymoon with newly hubby, NHL player Brooks Laich. [Extra TV]

The Trump administration just cut $214 million from teen pregnancy programs and there’s no way this won’t totally backfire. [Elle]

Female golfers aren’t allowed to wear leggings due to new LPGA regulations and the Internet is not having it. [Allure]

Science suggests you’re better off being single. [Marie Claire]

You have to see the beauty hack that allows you put on a face mask and do your makeup at the same time. [Cosmo AU]

Women are offering their wedding dresses after popular bridal shop filed bankruptcy. [Elle UK]