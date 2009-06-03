Miranda Kerr, girlfriend of Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, is back in her native Australia promoting department store David Jones’ Half Yearly Clearance Sale earlier today. The retailer, located on Market Street in Sydney, called upon the Victoria’s Secret model to draw customers to their sale. Miranda posed in front of Australian based collection Sass & Bide, and if we weren’t a 24-hour plain ride away we would definitely have stopped by.
Miranda Kerr Wants You To Shop On Sale
