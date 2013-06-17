We’re consistently in awe of celebrities and models who are comfortable enough to bare their bodies for the world, especially those who have kids and still manage to look killer wearing very little. One prime example: supermodel Miranda Kerr, who—ever since giving birth to son Flynn in 2011—has appeared nearly-naked in several magazines.

The model is at it again, covering the July issue of Vogue Korea, and looking better than ever in a pair of taupe spandex granny panties, a distressed white leather jacket, and not much else.

Kerr also seems to be doing just fine despite the heated rumors that she is ending her longtime partnership with lingerie retail mega-brand Victoria’s Secret; after all, the cover and the inside spread of any issue of Vogue is nothing to sneeze at. In the issue, Kerr poses bottomless and in a trés-bondage black harness.

Check out the inside photos below and let us know: What do you think of Miranda’s racy shoot?





