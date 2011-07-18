Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her New Baby, Talks Bullying & Boobs

If you don’t find Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr to be one of the most lovable ladies in the world of fashion (those dimples!), then there’s something very wrong. But have no fear, we can fix that for you! The video of Kerr’s intimate interview on Sunday Night Australia hit the web, and although it’s a little bit lengthy, we bet that you won’t be able to pull yourself away.

The model discusses how she balances her career with being a mommy and shows off her “little man” Flynn, who is actually one of the biggest babies we’ve ever seen. Ever. She’s certainly not a diva in the childcare department either: She has no nannies, brings Flynn on almost every photoshoot so that she can care for him, and eats ravenously to keep up enough energy to breastfeed.

If you have 12 minutes to spare — or even if you don’t — do yourself a favor and watch the clip below. Miranda’s adorable sound bytes paired with Flynn’s smile and chubby cheeks are a surefire way to brighten your morning.