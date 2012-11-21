Miranda Kerr To Replace Kate Moss As New Face Of Mango

Although Kate Moss has served as the face of Spanish brand Mango’s campaigns for the last three seasons, it seems the company is ready to take things in a new direction. It was announced today that Moss has been replaced by Australian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr.

Though it was surprising that Moss, generally known for her high fashion prowess, took the gig with the Spanish high-street label to begin with, she brought global awareness to the brand, and her advertisements were visually stunning (thanks in part to the seasoned fashion industry vets working alongside her, such as Terry Richardson, who shot two of the campaigns). However, we think Miranda might lend a sexy, slightly more youthful appeal to Mango. In fact, from the sneak peek above it seems the 29-year-old Aussie—who has fronted campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Reebok and Qantas airlines—it’s pretty much a guarantee.

What do you think? Is Kerr a good fit for Mango?