Miranda Kerr as a blonde?! We never thought we’d see the day! The stunning 30-year-old Australian model, who’s married to Hollywood hunk Orlando Bloom, posed for a sexy shoot in V magazine’s September issue where she channels Cicciolina, a famed Italian porn star who rose to prominence in the 1970s.

The second highest paid model of the year rocks blonde locks, a revealing lace ensemble, and a flower crown—because who doesn’t love a flower crown? Frankly, she looks like a character in her hubby’s blockbuster franchise “The Lord of the Rings” than someone who’d get busy in an adult film—but regardless, she looks radiant, and her body is in tip-top shape.

An interesting aside: Cicciolina was later a member of Parliament, and continued to make pornos while a part of the organization. She was also well known for delivering speeches—sans blouse.

We wonder if that would ever fly today, and if it did, the political figure would probably have to be Miranda Kerr!

The issue hits newsstands on August 29—what do you think of Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina?