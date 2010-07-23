Miranda Kerr And Orlando Bloom Secretly Tied The Knot! Galliano Has A Thing For Taylor Momsen

SITES WE LOVE

Get your tissues ready ladies. Orlando Bloom is officially a married man. According to David Jones, the Australian department store that employs Miranda Kerr as a spokeswoman, the annoyingly attractive duo secretly tied the knot and are currently on their honeymoon. (Huffington Post)



Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom in Las Vegas, December 2009. Photo: Denise Truscello, WireImage



This morning, the Gucci Group revealed the details of Alexander McQueen’s memorial service to be held during London Fashion Week. The thought of the attendance roster alone makes our heads spin. (Elle UK)

Apparently John Galliano isn’t concerned by the continual deteriorating appearance of Lil J’s alterego Taylor Momsen. The designer has named T Moms the face of his new fragrance for fall. Raccoon eyes included? We’ll have to get back to you on that one. (Daily Mail)

Move over Cristiano Ronaldo looks like Mr. Armani himself could be the new face of his own underwear ad campaign. The 76-year-old designer was recently spotted on the Spanish coast in nothing but a white speedo…we’ll spare you the visual. (StyleList)

They may not be real leather, but at a third of the price, we’ll gladly be checking out Dolce Vita’s new collection for Target to officially roll out in stores August 22nd! Think plenty of exposed zippers, studs, laces and buckles! (Racked)

TWITTER

RT @Bergdorfs Summer Fridays are for white tees, light linen, beach music – and the perfect spf

I think we missed the memo. From the looks of the office attire today StyleCaster’s going with cut offs, hoodies, and lounge wear. #notcute



RT @BagSnob Taipei is literally the city that never sleeps… spas are open 24hrs, you can walk into a fresh seafood restaurant at 3am & order a feast..

So you mean…heaven?

RT @staceybendet http://twitpic.com/27x37a



When’s the disco party?

RT @StyleRepublic I love when people steal things… Thinking I won’t notice. Word to the wise: I ALWAYS notice! 🙂 For example… My Sharpies.

We’ve definitely had our share of Office Space stapler moments…

FACEBOOK:

Taylor Swift: Texting Caitlin from the next room to say goodnight: “Night, sis. I don’t dance like an idiot like that with anyone else.” Her response: “Nah you pretty much just dance like an idiot in general. With me. At parties. By ourselves.”

Why is everything this girl does/says/sings so damn cute?

More fashion news: Katy Perry To Launch Own Scent ‘Purr’, Rodarte Disses FLOTUS