Miranda Kerr Had the Sweetest Reaction to Ex Orlando Bloom’s Baby With Katy Perry

No bad blood here. Miranda Kerr’s reaction to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s baby was all love. The KORA Organics founder took to her ex-husband’s new fiancé’s Instagram with a comment congratulating the couple on their milestone. “ I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her,” Kerr wrote on Thursday, August 27.

For those who don’t know, Bloom and Perry welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, on Wednesday, August 26. Perry also took to her Instagram with a black-and-white photo of her and Bloom holding their daughter’s fingers. On Perry’s thumbnail was a daisy in honor of her daughter’s name, which was inspired by her 2020 song “Daisies.”

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a statement “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The statement continued, “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.”

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013 and share 9-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom. Perry and Bloom met at a Golden Globes party three years after his divorce in January 2016. The two started dating a couple months later and announced their engagement in February 2019 after three years of on-again, off-again dating. Perry revealed that she was pregnant with their first child in the music video for her song “Never Worn White” in March.

Kerr, for her part, married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017. The couple share two kids, sons Hart Spiegel, 2, and Myles Spiegel, 10 months. Before her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. In a 2017 interview with Elle, Bloom opened up about co-parenting with Kerr after their breakup. “With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people have made up lies [about us],” he said at the time. “Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well.”

Spiegel echoed Bloom’s co-parenting comments in a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” he said. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”