Miranda Kerr Officially Takes Orlando Bloom Off The Market, Anna Wintour Gets Carried Away

It pays to be VS girl. Miranda Kerr backstage at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Photo: Victoria’s Secret

Catch up on the latest fashion news from over the weekend:

In the latest union of model and actor, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom are engaged! Kate Bosworth eat your heart out. (Hollywood Life)

Tom Ford picks favorites. The designer cast A Single Man star Nicholas Hoult as the face of his Fall 2010 campaign, and did the boy a favor by putting him alongside beautyFreja Beha Erichsen wearing only sunglasses and a strategically placed scarf. (WWD)

Is Anna Wintour too important to even walk? Tim Gunn is claiming in his new tome that he spied the editrix being carried down stairs by bodyguards following a fashion show. (Huffington Post)

Anyone in the market for pics of half naked frolicking teens? If so, you’re in luck, Abercrombie & Fitch is bringing back their controversial quarterly catalog. (Blackbook)

Remember those Chanel temporary tattoos that all the cool girls were rocking? Well if you didn’t have a chance to snag one (they never went on sale) Marc Jacobs is trying his hand at the inky stuff too through a collaboration with tattoo artist Scott Campbell. The ink master is expected to design bags for Louis Vuitton. (Elle)

