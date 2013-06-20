Miranda Kerr: ‘Men Feel Important When You Ask For Their Help’

Our admiration for supermodel Miranda Kerr intensifies with every half-naked photo shoot and interview the model-turned-mogul does. And just as we’re still trying to understand how the young mother can look that good in a pair of taupe spandex granny panties and little else on the July cover of Vogue Korea, here she is again, this time rocking some seriously sultry swimwear in Net-a-Porter’s weekly magazine, The Edit. To bring you a smidge closer to the enigma that is miss Kerr, we’ve picked out 5 juicy quotes from her rather candid interview with the publication.Oh, and if you want to start your day off like a supermodel, watch Kerr’s video tutorial on how to make a healthy breakfast smoothie.

1. Her life wasn’t always so glamorous.

As recently as five years ago, appearing on magazine covers was a rare occurrence for Kerr. Despite having been signed as a Victoria’s Secret model and meeting her now husband, Orlando Bloom, her days were mainly spent “paddock-bashing” in rural Australia; i.e. speeding around a farm in a pickup truck.

2. Not everyone is satisfied buying the lingerie she models—they want the real thing.

The teenage posse of celebrity-targeting thieves known as the “Bling Ring” broke into the supermodel’s Los Angeles abode and stole her lingerie, as well as Bloom’s watch collection. Being the angel she is, Kerr was unfazed, saying: The weird thing is that I am not attached to things: they come and they go. It could have been worse, that’s what I always say about everything. I mean, no one was hurt.”

3. She’s made mistakes in the men department.

Interestingly, Kerr says one key to a successful relationship is to play the role of damsel in distress every so often—and ask your man for help so they feel important. “I am quite dominant in my career, so what really works for me when I come home, is to relax more into the feminine side. If you’re really an alpha female, you don’t allow [your partner] to have the space to feel like the man in the relationship. Maybe I am too traditional, but men feel important when you ask for their help, instead of thinking you can do it all on your own.”

She added: “My mistake in my relationships has been to feel that I can do it all on my own [that] I don’t need a man. That is definitely a mistake. Women generally want to feel loved and appreciated. It’s something that I am working on every day, trust me! It’s a challenge for me to do that.”

4. She’s not too old to be an angel.

The rumors that Kerr’s contract with Victoria’s Secret was terminated in April after six years because she was too old, couldn’t be further from the truth. “Ed [Razek, who has been casting the models for 15 years] and I are really good friends, and we both decided it was impractical for me to continue. I have such fond memories of working with them.”

5. She’s generally better than you.

And in case we didn’t already feel badly enough about ourselves, now we learn Kerr gave birth to her 9 pound, 12 ounce baby, Flynn, without taking any drugs.

