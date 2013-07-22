First Look: See Miranda Kerr In Mango’s Fall 2013 Campaign

She’s back! Model Miranda Kerr has revived her role as the face of Spanish apparel brand Mango, and the first image from the label’s Fall 2013 campaign is here. The model’s turn in the campaign marks the second time the two have collaborated; she debuted in last year’s Summer campaign.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel decidedly drops her wings for the first Fall campaign image, exchanging them for a casual-but-chic look comprised of a pair of ripped jeans, a plaid shirt, blue blazer, and some platform loafers.

We’re loving Miranda’s look in the first photo, and excited to see the rest of the Fall collection in full!

MORE MODELS ON STYLECASTER:

Lauren Hutton Lands Campaign At 69 : An Expert’s Take On The 40+ Model Trend

Fabulous Over 40: 12 Women Who Look Better Than Ever

59-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Returns To Swimsuit Modeling