Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

Earlier this month, we learned that former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr landed the Spring/Summer campaign for mega-retailer H&M. Now, the first images are here!

The Australian model puts on the Swedish brand’s best looks from their warm-weather offerings in the shots, which depict Miranda wearing pieces like an on-trend Mexican-inspired off-the-shoulder blouse, a pair of satin shorts, and a staple casual gray T-shirt with a dressy black pencil skirt.

Check out the rest of the images below!

All Photos Courtesy of H&M