Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

Meghan Blalock
Earlier this month, we learned that former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr landed the Spring/Summer campaign for mega-retailer H&MNow, the first images are here!

1044 02 Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

The Australian model puts on the Swedish brand’s best looks from their warm-weather offerings in the shots, which depict Miranda wearing pieces like an on-trend Mexican-inspired off-the-shoulder blouse, a pair of satin shorts, and a staple casual gray T-shirt with a dressy black pencil skirt.

Check out the rest of the images below!

1044 04 Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

1044 08 Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

1044 10 Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

1044 13 Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning in Her First H&M Campaign

All Photos Courtesy of H&M

