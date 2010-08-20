Miranda Kerr Has A Bun In The Oven; Elle Offices Close Due To Bedbugs

Miranda Kerr in Vogue Spain. Photo: Tom Munro

Miranda Kerr finally confirms pregnancy. “Yes, I am pregnant. Four months along,” Kerr told next month’s Spanish Vogue. Now we know what that quicky wedding to Orlando Bloom was all about last month. With parents like that, this kid is destined to be a supermodel. (People)

NYFW takes yet another leap into the digital age. Next month’s Fashion Week goers will be checked in electronically via barcode invitations. Better get those smartphones ready. (Elle)

Another amazing Target collaboration makes its debut. Shoppers get your credit cards ready! The Mulberry for Target collection officially goes on sale today at Gilt Groupe. (Fashionista) Update: the bags are already sold out 2 minutes after they went on sale.

Seems that the Elle offices at 50th street and Broadway are the latest victims to be hit by NYC’s rising bedbug epidemic. Elle staffers have been working from home since being informed of the infestation on Tuesday. (Fashionologie)

American Apparel is sinking fast. With a CEO that shows up to work in his underwear and pleasures himself in front of magazine editors, it’s no wonder that the mecca of skintight staples is on the verge of shuttering. (NY Mag)

Jeremy Scott’s documentary on the Sundance Channel isn’t set to air until September 13, but we’ve already learned one new fact about the wacky designer from the trailer alone: he talks in prints. If you’re a little fuzzy on what that language sounds like, check out the sneak peek below. (Cocoperez)

RT @CocoPerezHilton LBD Is Officially A Word In The Dictionary!: Every woman’s must-have, the little black dress, has finally been rec… http://bit.ly/aHAKeP

Seems like the Oxford Dictionary is a little behind on this one…LBD has been part of our daily vocabs since Coco Chanel died.

RT @Bergdorfs http://tweetphoto.com/40205599 I now present the perfect Going-Out-On-An-Epic-Dance-In-A-Dark-Bar-And-Not-Give-Two-Hoots-About-Anything-Else Bag

Just in time for our late night weekend dance parties.



RT @IamBarRefaeli Steak with mashed potato gravy or Peperoni pizza? Or both? I’m a machine lol

At least it’s good to know supermodels can be ravenous too.

RT @ElizandJames Just watched a guy buy a stack of Plan B’s. Dude- condoms are cheaper….

Apparently that guy isn’t taking any chances…



RT @HuffPostStyle Madonna SUED Over Material Girl Clothing Collection http://huff.to/a0tdRl

How is that even possible? Everyone knows Madonna is the original material girl.

RT @JohnnyGWeir Pilates!!! Gotta get some guns like @mrbradgoreski! http://twitpic.com/2giccd

We don’t think you need it Johnny! You’re pretty flawless as is.



