Miranda Kerr & Halle Berry: Cutout Copycats?

This should come as no shock, but Miranda Kerr looked hot last night at the CFDA Awards. Decked out in head-to-toe Michael Kors, she wowed the Lincoln Center crowd with her skirt’s thigh-high slit and her bodysuit with a cutout on each side. Twilight‘s Ashley Greene arrived on Kors’ other arm in a hot pink scuba dress from his Resort 2012 collection, but let’s be honest: with Miranda dressed like that, poor Ashley probably didn’t get much attention.

At the end of May, Hollywood legend Halle Berry arrived at the FiFi Awards in a very similar ensemblespecifically due to the cutout and the sizable gold belt. Her black Halston dress showed quite a bit of midriff, and although her body couldn’t look better, she landed on the evening’s worst-dressed lists across the board. Miranda’s getup, on the other hand, has garnered unanimous praise so far (including mine!).

Which of the two looks do you prefer?