Miranda Kerr Gets Wiggy With It For Terry Richardson

No one brings out the inner freak in his subjects like famed photographer Terry Richardson. The Lower East Side hipster icon is particularly great because right after he shoots a famous face for a mag spread he takes to his blog to post some preview pics.

Recently, we’ve seen his work with the Fanning sisters, Jennifer Aniston and beau Justin Theroux, not to mention a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Chlo Sevigny‘s Candy cover shoot (where she dressed up as Terry and made out with him). One word: Amazing.

Now, we have some new photos of gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr having fun in a wig. No confirmations as to what the images are for yet, but it’s safe to say he’s brought out the best in the Aussie bombshell…even when she’s in a hair piece that makes her look like she’s spent a few too many hours forced to suffer under a 1970s salon dryer.