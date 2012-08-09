Miranda Kerr Spills Her Diet Secrets, Shows Off Her Body in Nothing But Hermes Boots

We love when outrageously beautiful people who are in the most incredible shape in the world share their lifestyle tips with the general public. Case in point: Miranda Kerr, who spoke to this month’s Harper’s Bazaar about her fitness and food routines, and even though Kerr seems like a lovely lady, we can’t help but feel she’s in a genetically superior position than the rest of us.

“Rather than diet, my family instilled in me a real appreciation and passion for good health and organic living. I adopt the 80/20 rule. 80% good, 20% indulgent, and that works for me and my body personally. I love food and enjoy eating fresh organic produce,” she said.

She also added that her adventurous childhood plays a role in her exercise regimen and how she raises her son with Orlando Bloom. “Most of my childhood was spent outdoors climbing trees, swimming in the river, riding dirt bikes and horses and I would like Flynn to experience all of those things.”

While she certainly has an athletic body that seems capable of anything, the thought of Miranda Kerr mounting a dirt bike is a little hard to fathom — especially when this interview is accompanied by shots of her in nothing but boots. Nothing. Above, you can take a look at her physique clad only in Hermes boots — proving that she is ultimately better than all of us. For the rest of her looks, check out the full gallery here.