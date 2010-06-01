Miranda Kerr Channels A Naughty School Girl For ‘Numero’, Lady Gaga’s Two Hour Interview

Miranda Kerr on the pages of ‘Numero’s’ June 2010 issue

Missed a beat over the long weekend? Get caught up with our fashion industry news roundup:

The CFDA got to work with book publisher Assouline for a new tome that takes readers inside the fabulous homes of fashion luminaries from Ralph Lauren to Donna Karan and Carolina Herrera. Apparently, their design talents extend outside the fashion realm. (WWD)

Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr was no angel as she went topless as a sexy school girl and inappropriate nun for June’s Numero. (Huffington Post)

Beloved blogger Garance Dor is upping her style cred off the street. She’s shooting a campaign for Love Moschino. (Garance Dor)

Can’t ever seem to get enough of Lady Gaga? SHOWStudio.com has a two-hour video interview with the fashion phenom where she answers questions from celeb fans including Daphne Guinness, Cathy Horyn, and Gareth Pugh. (Style)

It’s the first day of what is sure to be a stylish month as Vogue UK chronicles the daily looks of Julia Restoin-Roitfeld. Is Carine a judgemental fashion mom? We’ll be following closely!

