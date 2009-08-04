StyleCaster
Miranda Kerr Catwalks in Sydney

Victoria’s Secret model, and Orlando Bloom sweetheart, Miranda Kerr made quite the splash at a Sydney fashion show earlier today. Opening and closing the runway for Australian retailer David Jones, Kerr modeled nine looks from different Australian designer, including an animal print chiffon gown and a show-closing red number that had Dynasty written all over it.
No stranger to wearing a bikini, Kerr also showed off her very toned physique: she’s one of the few non-pregnant Victoria’s Secret girls, in a nautical-inspired cut out one piece. You tell us, which one is your favorite Miranda Kerr look?

